Chandigarh: Nearly 500 female students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Haryana's Sirsa have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accusing a professor there of sexual harassment. They demanded his suspension and an inquiry led by a retired High Court judge.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to Vice Chancellor Ajmer Singh Malik, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, state Home Minister Anil Vij, and National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, among others. The letter accuses the professor of "filthy and obscene acts".

The professor is accused of calling girls to his office, taking them to a bathroom, and "touching private parts, and (doing) obscene things with us". The girls said that when they protested, they were threatened with "very bad" consequences. The letter claims this has been going on "for many months". University's Registrar Rajesh Kumar Bansal confirmed receipt of the anonymous letter.

Chaudhary Devi Lal University VC Ajmer Malik said that considering the seriousness of the matter, a seven-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter. Malik said that the statements of the girl students are being recorded. It is not necessary to investigate the anonymous letter but it has been taken seriously.

ADGP Shrikant Jadhav said, "The investigation into the matter is underway. An investigation committee was formed under ASP Deepti Garg. The statements of the students are being taken and further action will be taken only on the basis of the statements. The formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be considered only after the investigation report under the leadership of ASP comes." (With Agency inputs)