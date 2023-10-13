5 LABOURERS DEAD AFTER PICK UP VAN RAMS INTO TRUCK IN SONIPAT

Sonipat: Five labourers were killed after the truck they were travelling in was hit by a pick-up van on the Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway in Sonipat on Friday, police said. Eleven others were seriously injured and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, all the labourers hail from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district and were on their way to Jhajjar for working on a field for paddy cultivation. "The truck loaded with labourers was going from Shahjahanpur to Jhajjar when it was suddenly hit by a pick-up van on the Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway. Five of the labourers succumbed to their injuries on the spot and 11 were left seriously injured," said an officer of Kharkhoda police station.

The locals informed the police and teams from the Kharkhoda police station and state health department reached the spot. Police along with the locals rescued people who were trapped inside the damaged truck and rushed them to the nearby hospital. The five bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital in Sonipat for post-mortem. The truck was removed with the help of a crane and the road was cleared for traffic.

"An investigation has been initiated into the matter. We are examining the CCTV footage of the spot and trying to ascertain as to how the accident occurred," police said.