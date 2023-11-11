4 DEAD AFTER OIL TANKER RAMS INTO CAR PICKUP VAN NEAR GURUGRAM

Gurugram: Four persons were killed after a speeding oil tanker hit a car and a pickup van near Gurugram on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Saturday, officials said. Among the deceased included three passengers of the car and the driver of the pickup van.

According to police, the oil tanker was travelling from Jaipur at a very high speed. It crashed into the divider and hit a car that was heading from the opposite direction before ramming into a pickup van next to it. The car's CNG tank erupted in flames after the head-on collision, trapping the three passengers. The car was gutted and the passengers were burnt to death.

On the other hand, the driver of the pickup van suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. After hitting the car and pickup van, the oil tanker's driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled from the spot.

After getting information of the accident, a team of fire fighters reached the spot and started dousing the flames. But the three persons who were trapped inside the car could not be saved. By the time the fire was extinguished, three were charred to death inside the car.

Police said that all four died on the spot. "While the driver suffered severe injuries, the three car passengers were burnt to death. The charred bodies were taken out from the car by the firemen. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations have been initiated," a police officer said.

Police said that the CCTV footage of the area is being examined to identify the absconding driver. Search is on for the driver and he will be nabbed very soon, the officer said.