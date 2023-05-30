Karnal (Haryana) : In a ghastly hit and run case, a speeding car ran over three women walkers in Karnal here on Monday evening when two of the victims died and another was injured and admitted to hospital. The accident took place when some youths were making reels from inside the moving car, sources said. It happened at Sai Mandir Road, Sector 6, Karnal. The youth fled from the scene.

According to the information, 3 women living in Sector 6 of Karnal had gone for an evening walk from Sai Mandir Road towards Noor Mahal on Monday evening. These three women used to walk every day. Due to bad weather and rain on Monday, all three started taking a U-turn in the middle of their walk when the speeding car coming from behind ran over all three.

Of the three women, Anju died on the spot while Shashi Pahwa died during treatment. The deceased Anju Sai was working as a sevadar while staying in the temple. On the other hand, two other women also used to visit the Sai temple every day for darshan. After the evening aarti, they used to go for a walk. Both the women who died, Anju and Shashi, are residents of Sector 6 of Karnal. The age of both is around 50 years.

Deceased Anju used to sing bhajans in Sai evening programs not only in Karnal but also in Haryana and other states. Due to the rain and high speed, no one could note down the number of the vehicle. The vehicle has not yet been identified yet. Giving information, Sub Inspector Geeta of Karnal Women's Police Station said that the news of the accident was received and the police reached the spot and sent the injured to Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal.

The body of the deceased woman was taken into custody and sent for postmortem. The people there informed the police that some youths were driving at high speed and were making reels. During that time this accident happened to him. The police recorded the statements of the people around. Nearby CCTV cameras are being searched to identify the accused. The bodies of both the deceased women are sent for postmortem.