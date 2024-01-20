New Delhi: Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party, joined the BJP on Saturday as the ruling party looks to broaden its support base in the state with the induction of the Dalit leader.

Tanwar joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar among other leaders and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying the country has changed in the last 10 years. He told reporters that it was his good fortune that he joined the BJP ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

Welcoming him into the BJP, Khattar called Tanwar his "bhanja" (nephew) as he and the Dalit leader's mother hail from the same village. Tanwar was likely to join the BJP after leaving the Congress but his "train" took a wrong track and reached AAP, the Haryana chief minister said in a lighter vein, adding that they have often been in touch.

Tanwar quit the Congress in 2019 and joined AAP in 2022. In between, the former Lok Sabha MP had floated his party and even joined the Trinamool Congress for a brief period. He resigned from AAP on Thursday, protesting its likely alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Tanwar said people were impressed with the work done by Modi to improve India's standing and lift the living standards of crores of people.

"We will all work to ensure that all records are broken and the BJP's tally reaches over 400 in the Lok Sabha elections," he said. Khattar said a large number of other leaders have also joined the BJP along with him. The party is hopeful that Tanwar's joining will boost its efforts to consolidate its votes in the state where Jats are the most populous caste and are seen to be leaning towards the Congress in most parts.