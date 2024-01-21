HARYANA GOVT DECLARES HOLIDAY FOR GOVT SCHOOL STUDENTS ON JAN 22 HALF DAY FOR TEACHERS

Chandigarh: All government schools in Haryana will remain closed on January 22 for the long-awaited consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir but it would be a half-day for teachers and other staff. A notification in this regard was issued by the Haryana Directorate of School Education and sent to all the District Education Officers and District Elementary Education Officers.

Ahead of the consecration, police have been put on high alert in seven districts of Haryana including Nuh that witnessed widespread violence on July 31, 2023. Along with deploying additional forces, vigilance has been stepped up in the sensitive zones of Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Jhajjar, Yamunanagar and Jind. Security around temples, mosques and other religious places has been enhanced.

The consecration ceremony would be held on Monday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate Ram Mandir. The event will be live streamed for the people to watch the proceedings from their homes. To make the occasion memorable, the state government, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other social and religious organisations of the state have taken up elaborate preparations.

The pran pratishtha would be telecast live at 15,000 temples in Haryana. Also, the state government has declared a dry day on January 22.

On the occasion, the education department has launched a cleanliness drive in schools under which, the classrooms, rooftops and the entire campus will be cleaned. During the morning prayers, students would be made aware of the life of Lord Ram. Orders have been issued to the District Education Officers to get these activities recorded.