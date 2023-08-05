Rajkot (Gujarat): In a shocking incident, a woman from Rajkot died by suicide on Friday after allegedly getting upset with her husband's drama, who claimed that his deceased first wife had returned to inhabit her body, the police said. The victim, identified as Jalpa, was wedded to Laxman Koli for a mere six months before the grim incident unfolded.

BV Jadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP), said, "Bhagwanjibhai Bagtharia, the father of the woman, who died by suicide, has lodged a complaint against the son-in-law. Laxman Koli, the husband of the deceased woman, kept photographs of his late wife in their home and frequently engaged in rituals involving candles and incense around her image. Furthermore, he often claimed that his first wife visited him in dreams and even possessed Jalpa's body, leading him to mistreat Jalpa in a series of physical and mental abuses."

According to the police, Jalpa was distressed by her husband's cruel treatment and reached out to her family for help. She described Laxman's sudden outbursts and the subsequent aggression she faced, as he strangled and subjected her to unbearable psychological torture. Despite her attempts to seek help, Jalpa's suffering ultimately pushed her to the tragic decision of taking her own life.

The Aji dem police station registered the complaint and immediately held the accused, Laxman Koli. The investigation into the matter continues as the police seek to unravel the full extent of this chilling case of superstition-fuelled tragedy.