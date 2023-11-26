WOMAN HELD FOR ALLEGEDLY STRANGLING 9 MONTH OLD GRANDSON TO DEATH

Gadag (K'taka): A woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her grandson to death in a village in Gajendragad Taluk, police said on Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred on November 22 but came to light only recently when the investigating police charged Saroja Gooli with strangulating her nine-month-old grandson Advik as she disliked her daughter-in-law Nagarathna.

Police said Nagarathna gave birth to Advik in February this year at her parents' house and was there for about six months and returned to her home only three months ago. Nagarathna told the police that on November 22 she was away to do domestic work and returned to find that the child was missing. When she enquired with Saroja, she did not give any satisfactory answer. Growing suspicious, she reported the matter to the police.