Nadiad (Gujarat) : In Nadiad's Manjipura village, a drunken brother made some demands on his widowed sister, which resulted in his murder at the hands of his own sister. The police have registered a case against the sister for hitting her brother with sharp weapons and sticks, leading to his death while being taken to a hospital.

In the postmortem report, it was revealed that the victim died due to injuries caused by a sharp weapon. The deceased was identified as Sunil Parmar of Manjipura village near Nadiad, who was brought to Karamsad for treatment. But he died on the way. When the police inquired initially, the sister of the deceased said that her brother fell while walking outside the house and got injured.

The police registered the case of accidental death in the FIR. Then the dead body was taken to the hospital. The police got suspicious on seeing the postmortem report. On examining the dead body, they found injury marks from being beaten with sticks. Also, it was revealed in the PM report that the head of the deceased was attacked with a sharp weapon.

Based on this, the police had started a thorough investigation. During police interrogation, Sangeeta Gohil, the sister of the deceased, broke down and confessed to the crime. She said that her brother was in a state of intoxication and he tried to harass her sexually. On the day of the incident, he caught her hand when she was sitting down to cook and to save herself, she hit him with a knife.

The Nadiad Rural Police registered a case and the accused has been arrested. The police said that the brother tried to rape the sister in a drunken state, due to which the sister killed the brother.