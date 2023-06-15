Watch: Biparjoy brings nature's fury to Gujarat coast

Kutch (Gujarat): Videos shared on social media from Gujarat reveal nature's fury as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall Thursday evening bringing along gushing winds and torrential rains.

At least three people were injured in incidents of treefall in Devbhoomi Dwarka district as the cyclone made landfall with destructive wind speed and incessant rains on Kutch coast, officials said. Many trees and electricity poles were uprooted near Jakhau and Mandvi towns in Kutch district while tin sheets used in house construction were blown away.

As per the inputs from the ground, several cattle died in Kutch, Bhuj due to electrocution and Gandhidham areas, most of them due to electrocution and falling of over 100 trees. Nearly 200 electricity poles collapsed in Bhuj, Nakhtrana, and Abdasa area of Kutch. Until 7 pm there had been no report of death, said Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. "Three persons have sustained injuries in Devbhoomi Dwarka district due to treefall and are being treated. Teams of Gujarat police, NDRF and Army are working in different parts of Dwarka to remove uprooted trees and electricity poles," he added.

Until 7 pm there had been no report of death, Sanghavi said. The landfall process of the cyclone started at 4.30 pm and will be completely by midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Dwarka, Okha, Naliya, Bhuj, Porbandar and Kandla along Gujarat coasts received heavy rainfall since Thursday morning. The coastal area witnessed strong winds of up to 50 kmph, the IMD said. The state administration said till Thursday evening it had shifted over 94,000 persons living in eight coastal districts to temporary shelters.

Officials said the cyclone will cause total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to 'kachcha' houses, and some damage to pucca homes. It will also cause uprooting of power and communication poles, damage and flood approach roads, with district authorities making extensive preparations to ensure there is no disruption in power and water supplies, they added.

