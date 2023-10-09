WATCH NARROW ESCAPE FOR YOUNG BIKER IN SURAT

However, no police complaint has been lodged in the matter.

Surat: A young bike rider who increased the speed of his two-wheeler on the Ring Road bridge in Surat had a narrow escape.

The video has gone viral on social media. A group of bike riders were going on this bridge built on Sara Darwaza in the morning. Then one of the bike riders suddenly increased his speed and hit the right side of the bridge. Resultantly, his bike fell 50 meters away.

He had a providential escape though his bike got dragged from the bridge and fell on the road. He got up again and walked towards the bike. If the young man had fallen from the bridge, he could have died since the bridge was 25-feet high. This incident was recorded in the mini CCTV installed in the car coming from behind.