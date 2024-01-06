Gandhinagar (Gujarat) : Gujarat's Vibrant Summit 2024 is going to be held on a huge scale from January 10 to 12. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend this year's Summit. Apart from this, Prime Ministers and Presidents of many countries will also be present. Various dignitaries and leaders from 31 major countries are also going to participate.

Following this, the Gujarat government and police are making tight security arrangements to prevent any lapse from taking place. The entire Gandhinagar city has been transformed into a security zone.

Over 1 lakh delegates from over 100 countries are expected to participate in the Vibrant Summit. Representatives from different regions of India will also participate in the Vibrant Summit, which will be held in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Some programs are also going to be held in Gift City. Therefore the entire security system has been divided into 6 zones.

These include Mahatma Temple, Exhibition Centre, Gift City, Raj Bhavan, Road Construction and Morcha Dasta. Police officers including one ADGP, 6 IGP/DIGP, 21 SP, 69 Deputy SP, 233 PI, 391 PSI, 5520 police, 100 commandos, 21 front squads, 8 QRT teams, 15 BDDS will be deployed in the security zones. A total of more than 7,000 policemen will be on security duty in Gandhinagar during the days of the summit.

Both 'B' and 'C' roads of Gandhinagar have been reserved for dignitaries. For this, notification has been issued. Local people living in sectors on both these roads will be able to move from one sector to another. No restrictions have been imposed on this. Besides this, another alternative route for two-way heavy vehicle traffic has also been provided from Nana Chiloda to Vaishnav Devi. There will be no problem of traffic jam during the summit.

Apart from this, 7 cranes of the traffic department will also keep an eye on the roads in entire Gandhinagar so that parking happening anywhere can be stopped. Special parking arrangements have been made for Gold and Gold Star category dignitaries.

Every road in Gandhinagar has been brought under CCTV surveillance. Apart from this, arrangements for anti-drone and social media surveillance have also been made. A special frequency channel has been arranged for communication. Security at all places will be monitored by the command and control room. Intensive CCTV footage will also be reviewed.