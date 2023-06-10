Surat Gujarat The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next twentyfour hours and will move northnortheastwards the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Saturday Navsari district administration restricted people from going to the beach High waves were also observed at Tithal Beach in Gujarats Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy at 2330 hrs IST of 9th June over eastcentral Arabian Sea near lat 160N amp long 674E Likely to intensify further amp move northnortheastwards during the next 24hrs IMD said in a tweetIn anticipation of Cyclone Biparjoy high waves have been observed at Tithal Beach in Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast As a precautionary measure Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14 We told the fishermen not to venture into the sea and they all have come back People will be shifted to the village at the seashore if needed Shelters have been made for them We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14 Tehsildar TC Patel ValsadEarlier with Cyclone Biparjoy forecast to be intensified in the next 36 hours the weather department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala Karnataka and Lakshadweep The districts in Kerala where the yellow alert is issued on Friday are Thiruvananthapuram Kollam Pathanamthitta Alappuzha Kottayam Idukki Kozhikode and Kannur