VADODARA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION WORKER GETS NOTICE FOR RS 16 CR LOAN HE NEVER TOOK

VadodaraGujarat A sanitation worker of Gujarat s Vadodara Municipal Corporation received a notice of Rs 16 crore dues from the Punjab National Bank on Sunday where he does not even have a bank account Shantilal Solanki has been issued a notice by Punjab National Bank to repay Rs 1650 crore by May 4 2023 Instructions were given to seal the property if the amount was not paid On receiving the letter the family members reached the bank to seek an answer When they didn t get a satisfactory answer the family sought help from the MLA The MLA said A written complaint was submitted to the District Magistrate Shantilal has a total property of Rs 5 to 10 lakhs only He doesn t even know the value of Rs 16 crore His family members health deteriorated and were shifted to a hospital for treatment This is a fake notice I demand that Shantilal should get justice The matter should be investigated thoroughly Shantilal Solanki said I am working as a sweeper in Ward No 12 in the Corporation branch of the city I don t have an account with the Punjab National Bank Even though I have not taken any loan I have been given a foreclosure notice of Rs 1650 crore The notice issued today states that the sealed property will be handed over to the Punjab National Bank in Agra of Uttar Pradesh The notice has been issued by the office of the Mamlatdar and the Executive Magistrate of Vadodara East The notice states that the amount has to be reimbursed by May 4 otherwise the property will be confiscated I have a bank account in the Bank of India but I do not have an account in Punjab National Bank