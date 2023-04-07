Vadodara: A 26-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after colliding with a scooter near Deepika Garden in Karelibagh of Gijarat's Vadodara last night. The accident has been caught in a CCTV camera installed at a showroom on the opposite side of the road. Police have registered a road traffic accident case and further investigations are on. Search is on for the absconding scooter driver.

A huge crowd gathered in the area after the accident. Karelibagh police reached the accident site after getting information. It was learnt that the deceased motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. Police said accidents are rising in the city as people are flouting traffic rules. The deceased, identified as Nileshbhai Rajeshbhai Solanki, a resident of Jawahar Palia in Vadodara's Sama area was rushed to the Sayaji Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased worked as a sweeper at a private school in the city's Pratapnagar. Nileshbhai was going from his home to his in-laws house in Varisa to meet his wife and one-month old child. His wife was staying at her father's place after giving birth to a child last month and Nileshbhai used to go there often to inquire about their health. The deceased's family rushed to the hospital immediately after getting information about the incident. PSI SD Chaudhary of Karelibagh said they were waiting for the post-mortem report and search is on to nab the scooter driver. The matter is being investigated, police said.

Last month, two persons, including a 60-year-old woman pedestrian died after being hit by a motorcycle in Vadodara's OP Road. The motorcycle rider had also died in the accident. The CCTV camera which captured the incident revealed that the bike was travelling at a very high speed and crashed into the woman, while she was crossing the road.