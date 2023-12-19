UPSET OVER RELATIVES TORTURE RETIRED TEACHER SEEKS EUTHANASIA FROM GOVERNMENT

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Saritaben Makwana, a retired teacher, in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, appealed to the government for euthanasia due to the harassment of her relatives, including her younger daughter. Makwana's husband, an employee at the Income Tax Department, died of cancer in 2014. She alleged that whatever earnings and property she and her husband had saved, had been captured by their relatives.

Saritaben had nine properties, which were fraudulently grabbed by her relatives. Her younger daughter, son-in-law and relatives encroached the plots at different places and they also snatched the documents, cash and jewellery from the house where Savitaben resides.

She appealed to the authorities concerned in that regard, but in vain. She said that she has been tired of living a life without any concrete results. Hence, she does not want to live.

"My husband died of cancer and my younger daughter, son-in-law and relatives snatched nine documents. I don't have anybody to pour out my woes. Relatives are also threatening to kill me. I have submitted a memorandum to the authorities and police department in this matter. If I don't get justice from anywhere, I have demanded euthanasia from the government," Saritaben Makwana said.