UNION MINISTER AMIT SHAH GUJARAT CM BHUPENDRA PATEL CELEBRATES UTTARAYAN FLY KITES

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Uttarayan with his wife Sonal, sister and family members by flying kites on a terrace in the Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad.

As per sources, he is expected to participate in the celebrations at Gota and Kalol, all in his Gandhinagar Lok constituency. Earlier, he offered prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'.

Similarly, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a kite flying ceremony at Nava Talia Ni Pol in Dariyapur in Ahmedabad. He appealed to the people to inform the police immediately if they see anyone using banned Chinese manjha. Vejalpur is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency which Shah represents, while Dariyapur has a special association with Patel who earlier ran a firecracker shop in the area.

Makar Sankranti is a significant festival in India when worshippers present offerings to the Hindu goddess Surya. The day marks the beginning of longer days and the conclusion of the winter solstice since it is the first day of the sun's passage into the Makara.