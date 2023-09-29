UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH TO VISIT GUJARAT ON SATURDAY TO INAUGURATE VARIOUS DEVELOPMENTAL WORKS IN GANDHINAGAR

Gandhinagar: Union Home and Cooperatives Minister and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha MP Amit Shah will visit Gujarat on Saturday Sept 30 where he will inaugurate developmental works worth Rs 1500 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency, sources said. According to the itinerary of the Union Home Minister's program, Shah will attend as many as seven programs during the day's visit to the state.

The Gujarat BJP has officially announced the program of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha. As per the schedule, the programs will begin from 9:45 am in the morning and end at 2.30 pm. The Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and dedicate new works at Sarkhej, Bhadaj, Oganj, Jagatpur, Tragad and Pal in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

Among the programs to be attended by the Union Home Minister, Shah will perform the Khata Muhurat of Okaf Lake Renovation Work in Sarkhej Ward. He will also perform the Khatamuhurat of Navi Karan lake in Bhadaj village of Thalatej ward. The union home minister will also inaugurate the renovation of Onnaj village pond of Gota ward.

Besides, he will also perform the Khatmuhurta for renovation of pond of Jagatpur village in Chandlodiya ward. He will also inaugurate newly constructed pond and Lalita Govind Udyan under public participation in Tragad village of Chandlodiya ward. He will also launch various developmental works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Auda.