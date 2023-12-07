Bharuch: In a shocking case of sexual assault, two sisters were allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by two men after being intoxicated with drugs in a village in Bharuch district of Gujarat, police said on Thursday. Police have arrested the accused duo while two others accused of videographing the sexual assault and circulating it on social media are absconding in the case.

An official said that the incident took place at Kavi village in Jambusar taluka of Bharuch. It is alleged that the two accused identified as Yasin and Naeem, both residents of Bhadkodara village kidnapped the two sisters and took them to a farm house in the village and raped them. Police said that the accused Yasin gave drug injections to both the sisters.

After intoxicating both the sisters, Yasin raped the elder sister and Naeem raped the younger sister, police said.Another accused named Maaz of Jambusar is said to have made a video of the incident and made it viral. Whereas the fourth accused Anees had helped all three accused. A police official said that the two sisters approached the Kavi police station on Monday and lodged a complaint in this regard.

Police have arrested Yasin and Naeem while as accused Maaz and Anas are absconding. A police official said that search for two fugitive accused is going on. He said that the police have registered a crime under sections of rape and arrested two accused in this regard. Pertinently, in another horrific sexual assault reported from Gujarat in October this year, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed in Rajkot district of the state.