Surat Gujarat Twin brothers who were studying in the Surat Bhakti International School took people by surprise when they secured identical 95 per cent in the Class 10 Board exams the results of which were declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Thursday The two twins Rudra Sharkia and Ritwa Sharkia are sons of a businessman Deepak Shakira who owns an embroidery factory in Kathodara area of the city There is happiness in the family due to the unique feat achieved by the two brothers Rudra and Ritwa who always studied together were top performers since their childhood and have almost secured identical marks since the beginning of their school days Also read Gujarat 41yearold woman becomes mother of twins with IVF procedureRudra said I have got 573 marks and the percentage is 955 Me and my brother used to sit together after coming from school and do homework We used to together plan on what to study and both of us want to become computer engineers We not only did our homework together but also did some extra studies for five to six hours a day Ritwa said that he too has also secured 573 marks like his brother However I didn t expect that both would secure the same percentage During school examinations my brother Rudra also scored more But for the class X exams we had kept an identical goal of securing similar marks Their mother Sarita Deepak Shakira said that both her children were confident of securing good marks The two supported each other and hence achieved the success I am not surprised as since class one the two brothers are almost securing similar percentages she said