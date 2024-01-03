Vadodara (Gujarat): The Gujarat Police have arrested three men for posing as cops and trying to extort money from a villager by carrying out a liquor raid. Police officials said that they received information about some men carrying out searches in Gujarat's Shinor and threatening people.

Police said that they got a tip off about the trio's whereabouts following which they arrested them. The accused have been identified as Jayesh Ramjal and Vikram Vasava, residents of Dabhoi and Nilesh Devre, a resident of Kapurai.

According to police, they got a tip off that the trio was on its way to Mota Karala village in a car. A police team started following them. In the village, they saw the trio entering a house of local villagers. The accused posing as cops entered the house to carry out a raid and extort money. When the police teams confronted them and asked them to produce their Identity cards, the trio admitted that they were fake cops.

Shinor Police's PSI A.R. Mahida said, "During the interrogation, the three accused confessed that they had come to visit the Swaminarayan temple at Poicha in Shinor taluka of Vadodara. They ran out of money on their trip and hatched a plan to extort money from the villagers. They were arrested when they tried to carry out a liquor raid in a villager's house."