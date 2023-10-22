THIS FARMER FROM GUJARAT SELLS A 1 KG OF GHEE FOR RS 2 LAKHS

Hyderabad: Generally, a kilo of ghee costs from Rs 500 to Rs1,000. But to buy this ghee in Gujarat, you have to sell your assets. Its price ranges from Rs 3,500 to Rs 2 lakhs per kg. One may doubt, who would buy ghee at such a rate. Therein lies the real twist. In Gondal of Gujarat, a farmer named Rameshbhai Ruparelia runs cowsheds. He makes ghee from the cow's milk available there and makes various products from it.

In this ghee, he mixes various herbs like saffron, turmeric, rose petals and hibiscus. Moreover, he boils the butter obtained from about 31 liters of milk, adds these herbs to it and boils it well until it becomes 1 kg of ghee.

This thick ghee is not used for consumption. It is applied only on the skin. Applying a little will reduce headaches and skin diseases. Cough can be controlled by smelling it. This herbal ghee controls acne and black spots on the skin. With all the permits, Ramesh is earning Rs 10 crore a year by sending the medicated ghee to almost 100 countries, including America, Canada and Saudi Arabia.