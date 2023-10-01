THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA SCENE REPEATED ON THE COAST OF GUJARAT

Hyderabad: Do you remember the beautiful scene of the lion standing majestically on the seashore in the last scene of the movie 'The Chronicles of Narnia'..! Such a scene was repeated on the coast of Gujarat. Standing majestically on the shores of the Arabian Sea, the lion rested enjoying the waves that came and went. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared this photo on X (Formerly Twitter). "Narnia is a true story. A lion enjoying the waves on the coast of Gujarat'' was captioned.

Now this post has gone viral. Apart from this, Parveen also shared a research paper done on Asiatic lions living on sea shores. Some went to the area where Asiatic lions live and said that they filmed this scene. "It is truly a wonderful sight. Netizens commented that it is more beautiful to nature."