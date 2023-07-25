Surat (Gujarat): Vaishali Gohil, a gifted singer hailing from Surat, has taken it upon herself to preserve her rich cultural heritage for the generations to come. With her mesmerizing performances on Gujarati wedding songs, she has not only won the hearts of people in Gujarat and India but also garnered admiration in foreign countries. Vaishali's musical prowess even earned her the prestigious opportunity to perform at the engagement ceremony of none other than Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in the opulent Antilia.

Her musical journey commenced as a chorus singer, where she displayed immense passion for the art form. This fervour led her to achieve a remarkable feat of bringing together 108 artists onto a single stage for the first time through her creation titled "Mahasaptapadi." Despite having pursued commerce, Vaishali's love for music never waned. It was only when her responsibilities eased around the age of 38 that she wholeheartedly dedicated herself to her true calling – music.

Vaishali Gohil possesses a soulful voice, which resonates with the melodies of traditional marriage songs, serving as a poignant reminder of a fading Gujarati tradition. While modern generations often gravitate towards Bollywood tunes, Vaishali Harin Gohil has taken it upon herself to reintroduce the youth to the enchanting charm of old songs.

The turning point in her career came when Nita Ambani discovered one of Vaishali's enchanting wedding songs on social media. Recognizing the extraordinary talent, she possessed, Nita Ambani invited to Vaishali to perform at the engagement ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. This remarkable opportunity catapulted Vaishali into the limelight, opening doors for her to showcase her artistry at numerous weddings and events not just in Gujarat but across the country.

Vaishali's journey as an artist can be traced back to her early teenage years when, at the tender age of 13, she embarked on learning classical music to fulfil her mother's dream. Initially, she encountered struggles on her path, but the unwavering support from her husband, Harin Gobil, and her friend, Ashok Jasani, bolstered her pursuit of music. With her family firmly standing behind her, Vaishali founded the VR1 Event Company in 2014, a platform through which she aimed to spread the enchantment of wedding songs to a wider audience. Social media emerged as a pivotal tool in expanding her reach, enabling her to share rehearsal videos featuring her talented team.

