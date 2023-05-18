SURAT POLICE CRACK WOMAN PROFESSORS DEATH BY SUICIDE COPS TRACE PAKISTANI LINKS THREE PERSONS HELD

Surat (Gujarat): Police have been claiming that a woman assistant professor's suicide case in Surat was cracked. Police also said that during the investigation, several shocking revelations came to the fore. The woman professor's suicide case had links with gang members operating from Pakistan and Bihar.

Now, the police are on the lookout for a woman named Juhi having links with her Pakistani cohort. Juhi was the mastermind of the criminal gang. Police said that fed up with the blackmailing and extortion, the female professor living in Jahangirpura area of Surat, died by suicide by jumping off a moving train.

Police further said that during the investigation it was known that some unidentified persons had procured the photograph of the female professor. The gang members after morphing the victim's picture into a nude photograph — were blackmailing her. Hence, fed up with this, the woman professor resorted to the extreme step.

The Surat police probing the case were successful in arresting three persons from Bihar's Jamui area. The arrested persons were identified as Abhishek Singh, Roshan Kumar Singh and Saurabh. The three arrested persons were brought to Surat on transit remand. The arrested gang members made shocking revelations to the police. More than 72 different Unique Payment Interface (UPI) IDs were found in the cellphones of the three arrested accused. The three accused revealed the name of the mastermind whose name is Juhi.

The arrested gang members after extorting money from different victims were transferring money into the bank account of the woman kingpin Juhi. After deducting her share of the money, she was transferring the remaining amount using the Tether or USDT (cryptocurrency) Binance app to transfer the money to Pakistan.

Police said that four more accused were wanted in the case and they will be arrested soon. A Pakistani address and a person Zulfigar's name was found saved in the arrested accused mobiles. Further investigation revealed that the accused's mobiles were linked to Pakistan's e mail ID.

"Several persons hailing from different cities of Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra became the victims of the gang. A woman gang member named Juhi used to purchase USDT (Cryptocurrency) using the Pakistani e mail ID, which was registered in the name of Zulfigar. We obtained the IP address, which was traced to Lahore, Pakistan," Harshad B Mehta, the DCP of Surat Police, said.