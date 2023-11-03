Surat mass suicide case: Businessman hangs himself after killing six family members, police register murder case
Published: 51 minutes ago
Surat: Investigations into the Solanki family mass suicide case have revealed that the deceased furniture businessman had committed suicide after killing six of his family members. Surat Police have registered a murder case in connection with the mass suicide case. Police said that the reason as to why the deceased took such a drastic step has not been ascertained yet.
According to preliminary investigations and post-mortem reports, Manish Solanki strangulated his mother and daughter to death and then killed his father, wife and two children by putting termite poison in their meals six days back. Later on, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room.
Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar set up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate into the mass suicide case. The SIT is currently probing into the reason behind the incident. DCP Rakesh Barot said, "Manish strangled his mother and daughter to death before committing suicide himself. The post-mortem reports revealed that he had given poison to the four other members of his family."
Further investigating into the case, police have summoned artisans, customers and loan agents of various banks associated with Manish's furniture business for questioning. These people would be interrogated on their dealings with Manish's furniture business. A stock would be taken of the outstanding dues of the artisans and the bank loan amount. Also, Manish's recent phone calls and messages are being examined, police added.
A purported suicide note was found from the house. The note allegedly written by Manish stated that the family took the extreme step as a borrower did not return the family's money.