Surat (Gujarat) : During his current visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the much-awaited Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), which is billed as the world's largest and most modern hub for international diamond and jewellery business.

Speaking about the massive project in Surat, PM Modi described the SDB complex as a symbol of steadfast commitment to excellence in the realm of precious gems and a game-changer for the country’s economy. He said further that the Surat Diamond Bourse will served as a one stop center for everyone - be it a worker, an artisan or a businessman.

The SDB building, which is part of the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City, will have a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for import and export, jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and facility of international banking and safe vaults, an official statement said. It houses the world's largest office complex equipped with more than 67 lakh square feet of office floor area. It will have about 4,500 diamond trading firms.

Located at Khajod village near Surat city, the massive SDB complex will be a global centre for trading both polished and rough diamonds in addition to jewellery, the official statement said. The SDB structure is built on a plot of 35.54 acres inside the DREAM City and has nine towers of 15 floors. It offers office spaces ranging from 300 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft.