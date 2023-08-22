SOG SEIZES MD DRUGS WORTH RS 2 CRORE IN GUJARAT ACCUSED ARRESTED

Ahmedabad: The Special Operations Group (SOG) on Monday arrested a man for carrying two kgs of MD drugs worth over Rs 2 crore in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, officials said. The incident took place near the Geeta Mandir of the district. The accused has been identified as Mahesh Kumar Ram Sahay Nishad.

According to official sources, a team of SOG was patrolling in Narol. On receiving the information about a person from Uttar Pradesh carrying MD drugs at Geeta Mandir ST stand, the officials arrested the accused from the exit gate of the ST stand. The accused brought the drugs from Uttar Pradesh to Ahmedabad. The police seized the contraband and arrested the accused. The official sources further said that the arrested accused used to work as a labourer and is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

During the interrogation, the arrested accused said that he was working as a peddler on commission and one Saddam alias Rahish of Uttar Pradesh deals in drugs. The accused had brought two kgs of drugs from him to deliver to the customers in Ahmedabad. The SOG launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed two persons with MD drugs in Ahmedabad. Both the accused were found carrying the drugs in the vehicle and the police arrested both the accused with 6.600 grams of MD drugs with an estimated value of Rs 1.27 lakhs.