Rajkot (Gujarat): At least one was killed and over 10 others were injured after a slab constructed over a drain collapsed in Gujarat's Rajkot on Sunday evening. The incident took place at a crowded Sarveshwar Chowk in the city when people were visiting a Ganesh pandal set up in the square. According to official sources, ambulances and emergency services teams were rushed to the spot to rescue people who fell into the drain.

Police sources said, "A major chunk of concrete slab constructed over a drain near fast-food joints in Sarveshwar Chowk collapsed on Sunday evening. One woman was killed while several others were injured in this incident. Teams of police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and rescued the injured."

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Fire Department officer I.V. Kher said, "The area usually sees a large number of people as it is a street food point. However, on Sunday, the crowd was more than usual as devotees were visiting the area to offer prayers at the Ganesh Pandal set up there. Over ten people were rescued from the drain and were admitted to the Civil Hospital nearby for treatment. However, the identity of the deceased woman has not been revealed yet. "