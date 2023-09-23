SIX GUJARAT GOVT DEPTS AMONG OTHERS TARGETED BY CYBER CRIMINALS AHMEDABAD CYBER POLICE ADVISES CAUTION

Ahmedabad: In an alarming development, personal data of at least six government departments besides hundreds of Gujarat residents have been compromised due to cyber attacks, a top cyber police officer said on Saturday. ACP Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad, Jeetendra Yadav while addressing a presser in this regard said that going by the complaints received in the last six years in Ahmedabad Cyber Crime, cyber sleuths have obtained information about financial transactions of six government departments as well as ordinary citizens and companies with turnover worth crores of rupees.

It has been revealed that the information is being misused by the cyber criminals and could potentially put the companies, departments and individuals at risk. The police officer said that the cyber thugs have been keeping a close eye on the email IDs of companies of 500 citizens of Gujarat including 250 of Ahmedabad and sent malware virus to their email computers.

“In the coming days, crimes like SIM swapping by changing the payment method and tampering with bank account details are likely to occur,” the ACP Cyber Crime Ahmedabad warned. “People also need to be very careful to prevent cyber fraud and should not open unknown links or links in unknown messages and use their email ID and bank account details carefully.