Vasna (Gujarat): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday inaugurated the country's first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower here in the presence of industrialist and Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani.

The 82-year-old former Union Minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It was a privilege to inaugurate India’s first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat along with Mr. Gautam Adani (sic)".

The inauguration done by Pawar, a seasoned politician in the presence of Gautam Adani can raise eyebrows in political circles. The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi have been repeatedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being close to 61-year-old Gautam Adani. In fact, during the discussion on the No-Confidence Motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Prime Minister Modi only listens to two people Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gautam Adani.

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar was received by Gujarat NCP leader Jayant Boski. Sharad Pawar's NCP is part of the Opposition INDIA alliance, which has decided to unanimously take on the Narendra Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Congress is also part of the INDIA alliance. The NCP chief thereafter visited Adani's residence and office in Ahmedabad, sources with direct knowledge of the matter, told the news agency PTI.