Ahmedabad (Gujarat) : The news of the death of 10 people has come to light in a horrific accident near Bavla-Bagodra. According to the information, this accident happened when a mini truck hit another big truck from the rear. Five more people have been injured. Here, as soon as the information about the incident was received, the local police reached the spot and started the investigation.

Accident took place when the victims were returning from Chotila. The serious accident happened near Bavla-Bagodra. The deceased persons include five women, two men and three children. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the local police reached the spot.

In this regard, Ahmedabad district SP Amit Kumar Vasava said in a phone conversation with ETV Bharat that at around 12 o'clock in the night when a farmer's family was returning from Chotila Darshan, then a mini truck hit their vehicle. The injured 5 people have been taken to Bagodara hospital. Other passengers are safe. At present, further action is going on. The bodies of the deceased are being shifted to the hospital for conducting post mortem. After completing the required formalities, the bodies will be handed over to the family members for conducting last rites.