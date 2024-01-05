SCHOOL TEACHER IN GUJARAT GETS 20 YEARS JAIL FOR RAPING MINOR STUDENT

Surat: A Gujarat court on Thursday sentenced a school teacher to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2022. The court in its verdict said that the accused is a teacher and he has tarnished the relationship between a teacher and a student. The court further said that it cannot be taken lightly that the accused has carried out the crime of having sexual relations with his student.

Government advocate Deepesh Dave presented the arguments in court and said that the accused should be given maximum punishment. The court found the accused, Pappuram guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000. The court has also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to give Rs 1 lakh to the victim's family.

On October 27, 2022, the girl was travelling by train with her family to Uttar Pradesh, when she alighted from the train at Sanatan Railway Station and went missing. The same night, the teacher called the girl's father to inform him that the girl was with him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. He then brought her back to her family.

After reaching home, the girl informed her family that the teacher Pappuram lured her promising to marry and asked her to get down at the railway station, after which Pappuram took her to a farmhouse and raped her. When the incident was reported to the police, the police registered a case against Pappuram, arrested him and sent him to jail. He was produced before the court on Thursday.