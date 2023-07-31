CCTV footage of RPF Inspector saving the woman from falling in the gap between the train and the platform

Jaipur: The timely action of an on-duty RPF Inspector Kripal Singh at Gandhinagar Railway Station averted a major accident when a woman's foot slipped while boarding the moving train on Sunday. According to the RPF personnel, the incident unfolded when Marudhar Express (14864) reached one of the platforms at the Gandhinagar Railway Station.

It was when the train began its departure, a woman, identified as Manju Hai hailing from Uttar Pradesh, lost her balance and fell between the train and the platform. On hearing the screams of the passengers, the on-duty RPF Inspector Kripal Singh, who was present at the scene, without hesitation rushed to the woman's aid and successfully pulled her out from the dangerous gap, preventing a tragic accident.

Also read: 4 killed including an ASI as RPF constable opens fire on Jaipur Express on-board

Both the female passenger and other people, who were present at the spot, expressed their heartfelt thanks to the RPF Inspector for his heroic and brave action. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and railway officials also praised his bravery in averting the potential disaster. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera, providing a clear view of the incident.

In the footage, the woman can be seen running to catch the train when she suddenly slipped and got stuck between the moving train and the platform. This incident proves the dedication and efforts of police personnel like Inspector Kripal Singh, who put their lives in danger to ensure the safety of passengers and avert potential disasters.