Hyderabad: There is a massive craze for cricket and cricketers in India. Apart from match fees and annual contracts, players are earning huge amounts by playing in IPL and with endorsements. Especially, the star players are earning crores of rupees every year. Even for acting in small advertisements also they are collecting crores of rupees. Do you know among the lot, who is earning more, Indian star player Virat Kohli has crossed Rs 1,000 crore, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's property is estimated to be worth around Rs 1,250 crore, while former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's property is estimated to be worth Rs 1,040 crore.

However, as far as the richest cricketers in India are concerned, one cricketer has more assets than Sachin, Dhoni and Kohli. However, the player was not a star cricketer. He did not play a single match in international cricket. So, who is that cricketer... Samarjeet Ranjitsinh Gaekwad, a former Ranji cricketer from Baroda in Gujarat.

The value of his property is more than Rs 20,000 crore. Ranjitsinh Gaikwad's wealth is due to his family background. He belongs to the royal family. Samarjit Ranjitsinh Gaikwad was the only son of Vadodara Maharaja Ranjitsinh Pratap Gaikwad and Shubhangini Raje. Born on April 25, 1967, Samarjit studied at The Doon School in Dehradun.

Samarjit was crowned as Maharaja after his father's death in May 2012. He is the owner of the world's largest private residence Lakshmi Vilas Palace, Moti Bagh Stadium and Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum. More than 600 acres of real estate land near Lakshmi Vilas Palace is also in his name.

He also manages 17 temples and trusts in Gujarat and Benares. In 2002, Samarjith married Radhikaraje, who belonged to the royal family of Vankaner state. They have two daughters. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November 2014. Since 2017, he has been staying away from active politics. As for Samarjit's cricket career, he played six matches and scored 119 runs for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy between 1987 and 89. The highest score is 65. Three catches were taken. He also served as the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.