Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja having a heated argument with BJP MP Poonamben Maadam

Hyderabad: Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, engaged in a verbal duel with BJP MP Poonamben Maadam and Mayor Bina Kothari. She reportedly lost her cool when she overheard a comment passed by party MP Poonamben Maadam.

The Jamnagar North MLA alleged that she heard the MP calling her "over smart". BJP's Jamnagar North MLA Rivaba Jadeja recently lost her cool after she was allegedly scoffed off by her party MP Poonamben Maadam. In a video that went viral, she can be seen engaged in a heated argument with Mayor Bina Kothari and MP Poonamben Maadam.

MP Poonamben paid homage to the fallen soldiers with her shoes on at an event 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh' organised to mark Independence Day. BJP MLA Rivaba alleged that MP Poonamben called her "over smart" after she took off her shoes to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers. Later, the other leaders did the same," she reminded.

Normally, party leaders never engage in arguments with the leaders belonging to their party. But, surprisingly, Rivaba Jadeja had a heated argument with her party leaders as she got offended when the party MP taunted her. She reportedly said she spoke in order to defend her self-respect.

She also slammed Mayor Bina Kothari for interfering and supporting the MP Poonamben Maadam. Meanwhile. those who were present kept mum while others tried to put an end to the argument, but in vain. While onlookers were surprised on witnessing the verbal spat between the public representatives.