RAM DEVOTEE FROM SURAT FINDS UNIQUE METHOD TO HAIL CONSECRATION CEREMONY

Surat (Gujarat): Ram devotees have been implementing unique ideas to celebrate the historic consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodha. Ravi Kharadi, one such devotee from Surat, Gujarat, has decorated his car based on the theme of Ram temple, showing Lord Ram with a bow and arrow. The thematic illustration is a tribute to those constructing the Ram temple.

Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya written in big letters on the car's bonnet showing his gratitude and faith in the Lord. Like him, lakhs of people across the country will decorate their homes and offices to express their devotion and faith in Lord Ram on January 22.

Kharadi said, "I am a staunch devotee of Lord Ram and that the temple is being built in Ayodhya gives me immense joy. People have performed penance for 500 years and are overwhelmed to find out that the temple is finally being built. After designing my car, I will give it a brand new look in four days and take it to Ayodhya. On a personal level, I feel extremely satisfied with the design as it is a special gift to Lord Ram from my side."