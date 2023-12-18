PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI RECEIVES MEMENTO WITH 50 CARAT DIAMONDS AT THE INAUGURATION OF SURAT DIAMOND BOURSE

Surat (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Diamond Bourse here. On this occasion, a memento studded with 50-carat diamonds has been gifted by the officials of Surat Diamond Bourse to the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote his remarks in the in English in the visitor's book.

A globe with national flags of 175 countries was gifted to the Prime Minister by the officials of the Bourse. A special ship is shown under the national flag of India inside the gift. This ship has been mentioned as a symbol of India's maritime trade with 84 countries. This globe is studded with 50 carat-diamonds.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, who inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, wrote in the visitor's book that it was a pleasure for him to be present for the inauguration of the Bourse, which is the one of the largest commercial buildings in the world.

"It is like a shining diamond for the nation. Already known as a global hub in the diamond sector, the city of Surat has been marked in golden letters on the world map, once more due to Surat Diamond Bourse. Bringing various people and professions related to the diamond sector under one roof. The Surat Diamond Bourse will go in a long way in taking our nation to greater height, in the Gem and Jewelery sector. It will also fulfill the aspirations of lakhs of youth by creating income opportunities for them. May this Bourse flourish and bring greater glory to our country," the Prime Minister wrote in his message.