Ahmedabad (Gujarat) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a two-day tour to Gujarat, visited the robot exhibition at Science City in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which he initiated during his tenure as the chief minister of the state in 2003 aimed at putting Gujarat on the global map of industry and trade.

During his visit to robot expo, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present. There is a lot of buzz around this year's Global Summit, which will witness the participation of industry associations, prominent personalities from the sphere of trade & commerce, young entrepreneurs, among others.

The Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government, in a statement earlier, said PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,505 crore under the Mission Schools of Excellence. And also, the Prime Minister will inaugurate development projects to the tune of Rs 5,206 crores at Chhota Udepur in Gujarat including village Wi-Fi facilities in 22 districts.