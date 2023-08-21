PM Modi's Pakistani sister to tie him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

Ahmedabad: A woman originally from Pakistan is all set to go to the national capital to tie a Rakhi around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arm this Raksha Bandhan.

For the last 35 years, Qamar Jahan has been tying rakhi to PM Modi. Qamar, a native from Pakistan was married in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and lives in Telav. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Qamar said she knew PM Modi since the time he was an RSS worker and has been celebrating the festival with him ever since.

"I know Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the past 35 years. Dr Swaroop Singh was the Governor of Gujarat at that time, and he used to call me his daughter. We went to meet him at the Ahmedabad airport when he was leaving Gujarat after the end of his term as the Governor," Qamar Jahan said.

"Narendra Modi was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker then and was also present there. At that time Narendra Modi was sitting with the governor and the governor said that she is my daughter, now I hand it over to you. Since then Narendra Modi calls me his sister and since then every year I make a rakhi and tie to PM Narendra Modi," Qamar said.

She further said, "Today, he is the Prime Minister of the country and also the most popular leader of the world. However, I know him since he was a simple worker. I also know very well how much struggle he has faced to reach from a small worker to the Prime Minister. I tie rakhi to Narendra Modi every year and this time also I will go to Delhi and tie him a rakhi."

Qamar said she was unable to tie rakhi to PM Modi during the Covid-19 period, however, she had sent it to him by post. "My son is studying in Canada and is now a good businessman. The Prime Minister addresses my son as Prince and often gives him advice. Since my husband is a painter, PM Modi also gives suggestions about art and talks about what kind of picture he should make," she said.

Speaking to ETV India, Qamar Jahan's husband, Mohsin Sheikh said that PM Modi has got the position of Prime Minister with a lot of hard work. "A person from a small town is leading the country today. We are very proud of him," he said.