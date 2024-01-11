PM MODI URGES INDUSTRIALISTS TO INVEST IN GIFT CITY

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged industrialists to invest in GIFT city while participating at the Global Fintech Leadership Forum here. The forum witnessed participation from CEOs and heads of 26 global companies including Mukesh Ambani, Sanjay Mehrotra, Lakshmi Mittal and others.

PM Modi, who earlier inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, listened to the recommendations from the leaders of Fintech companies to elevate GIFT City to an international standard and position India as a leading Fintech country. Although the Prime Minister initially allocated two hours for the forum, he attentively listened to all the industrialists for nearly three hours.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted the significance of bringing together top industrialists in finance and technology sectors to explore innovative solutions for the digital economy. He said that it is interesting to see how Fintech will have a transformative impact on our world and extended an invitation to the industrialists to invest in GIFT city with the vision of making India a global leader in the financial sector.

Several business leaders, who attended the forum, are visiting GIFT city for the first time. Impressed by the city, many of the industry heads expressed their willingness to initiate their operations from here.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the summary of the suggestions from all business leaders and affirmed her dedication to actualising the Prime Minister's vision of establishing India as a Fintech hub.