PM MODI UAE PRESIDENT HOLD ROADSHOW IN AHMEDABAD

Ahmedabad(Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening. Before the roadshow, PM Modi welcomed the UAE president at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport when the latter arrived there.

Sitting in a car, both the leaders waved at the people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road to greet them.

The roadshow that lasted 15 minutes, began from the airport and ended at the Indira Bridge, a distance of around three kilometres.

Banners were erected on the road to welcome the UAE president. From the bridge circle, both the dignitaries headed to their respective destinations in Gandhinagar, officials said.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, where the UAE president will be the chief guest.

Earlier in the day, Modi held bilateral meetings with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.