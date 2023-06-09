PM MODI DEGREE CASE ARVIND KEJRIWAL FILES REVIEW PETITION ON GUJARAT HIGH COURTS DECISION

New Delhi The issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi s degree has once again reached the Gujarat High Court Arvind Kejriwal s lawyer Om Kotwal filed a review petition on this decision in the Gujarat High Court on Friday On March 31 Gujarat High Court ruled that the Prime Minister s Office PMO need not furnish the graduate and postgraduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Delivering the verdict Justice Biren Vaishnav also set aside the 2016 order of the Chief Information Commission CIC which directed the public information officer PIO of PMO and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Narendra Modi s graduate and postgraduate degrees Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was earlier asked by Gujarat High Court to deposit Rs 25000 to the Gujarat State Legal Services AuthorityAlso read Gujarat court summons Kejriwal Sanjay Singh on July 13 in PM Modi degree defamation caseThe review petition states that the judgment and order passed by the High Court in the matter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi s degree are flawed This order needs a relook Along with this it was also said that the information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi s degree being online was given on the website of Gujarat University but in reality PM Modi s degree is not available online Therefore all these cases should be reviewed equallyEarlier the HC allowed the Gujarat University s petition challenging the direction of CIC order directing the university to provide the details of PM Modi s Master in Arts MA degree under Right to Information Act RTI The Gujarat High Court had concluded hearing in the case on February 9 while reserving the order