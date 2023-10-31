Kevadia (Gujarat) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern that those indulging in appeasement politics do not see terrorism and its manifold horrors and devastation. He delivered a speech at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district after paying floral tribute to India's first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as part of his birth anniversary being celebrated across the country.

PM Modi said that those playing politics of appeasement do not hesitate to stand side by side with militants and terrorists, who are the enemies of humanity. It was because of such divisive politics that India's internal security has been getting challenges from multiple fronts, he cautioned. The politics of appeasement is the biggest obstacle in India's journey of development, he said.

Modi said that the enemies of India are not able to perpetrate anti-national activities in the past nine years because of the hard work and sacrifices of security forces. The next 25 years is the most challenging period and all efforts should be made make our country developed and wealthy, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the appeasement mindset is very dangerous and such thinking cannot benefit any country. This puts the unity at risk at every moment and there is a "very large political class" in the country which does not see any way of doing positive politics. These people were only interested in their selfishness and they would not hesitate to hurt the unity of the country to achieve their political goals.

Cautioning against conspiracies to halt the country's development, PM Modi said people should not let the country go down because of this and efforts to maintain the unity of the country should not be abandoned at any cost. During independence movement, every Indian fought tirelessly to achieve freedom and now similar effort has to be made for the next 25 years to make the country well developed and free from any threats.

PM Modi said that the entire world is looking at India's achievements now and efforts are being made to take the world's largest democracy to a new height. Unrest in the world and the COVID-19 pandemic caused inflation in some countries to reach its highest point but India's flag keeps flying high, the Prime Minister said.