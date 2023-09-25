OVERHEAD WATER TANK COLLAPSES IN RAJKOT NO INJURIES REPORTED

Rajkot: One of the two overhead water tanks on Kolki Road in Upleta city in Rajkot collapsed on Monday. A major disaster was averted since no one was around at the time when the accident occurred.

The tank collapsed with a loud noise and debris accumulated in front of the nearby houses. Along with this, water spilled over on the roads and entered the houses. A huge crowd gathered at the spot after the incident. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The two tanks on the Kolki Road have a capacity of six lakh litres of water. These tanks were set up under the Venu Irrigation Scheme. Water from these tanks is distributed to several households in the area.

In the past, many residents lodged complaints at the municipality stating that the tanks were in a dilapidated condition and might collapse at any moment. But, no initiative was taken by the administration to repair these. Now, following the sudden collapse of one of the tanks, debris and water gushed out into the surrounding areas.