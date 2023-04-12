Vadodara: Over 100 air travelers traveling were left stranded after a Delhi-Ahmedabad Spicejet flight was delayed by five hours on Tuesday, the passengers alleged. The passengers said that the flight was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 8.30 am at the time of the online booking. The timing however kept changing with the flight leaving Delhi for Ahmedabad at 1.30 pm with a delay of 5 hours, the passengers said.

Due to the delay of the flight, around 130 passengers from Ahmedabad and Vadodara were left stranded. The issue was brought to light by BJP leader Dharmesh Pandya. Pandya took up the matter with the government by tweeting about the matter and tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Also read: 'Captain went off to another flight': IAS officer slams Go First over delay

“Cheated by spice jet. Departure time 8.30 pm, at airport 12.30 any facility for 130 passengers for Delhi to Ahmdabad?” Pandya said. Prakash Patel, one of the aggrieved passengers said that he along with his family and two friends had gone to visit Srinagar. “We had scheduled flights from Srinagar to Delhi and from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Till now the flight to Ahmedabad has been rescheduled 4 to 5 times,” Patel said on Tuesday.

Many tourists to were upset due to flight delay. A few tourists said that what made things worse is that the airlines company rescheduled the flight by a day from Tuesday to Wednesday. Pertinently, ina similar incident, scores of flyers traveling in a Go First flight from Mumbai to Delhi were left stranded when the flight was delayed by nearly two hours on Apr. 7 night.

The matter was brought to light by IAS officer Sonal Goel, who was among the passengers stranded due to the inordinate delay.