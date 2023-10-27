OVER 1 LAKH PEOPLE TO PERFORM GARBA ON SONG PENNED BY PM MODI IN RAJKOT TOMORROW

Rajkot: More than one lakh people will gather at the Race Course ground in Rajkot to perform garba on the occasion of Sharad Poonam tomorrow. What makes the occasion unique is that the performance would be held on the new Garba song titled 'Maadi' penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it would be staged by a record number of people.

Preparations for hosting the garba is underway in Rajkot. BJP state vice president Bharat Bogra visited the garba ground and took stock of all the arrangements today.

The 190-second song was shared by PM Modi on social media recently. A music video featuring the Garba song written by PM Modi was released prior to Navratri.

Rajkot is set to witness a historic event tomorrow. The organisers aim to take the Garba song written by PM Modi to the 140 crore people of the country. When PM Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time, he had got elected from Rajkot with an overwhelming majority. Promoting this perspective, the program has been organised on the joint initiative of Rajkot BJP Mahanagar and Rajkot Self-Dependent School Management Board, said Bogra.

Around 50 doctors, paramedical staff and 20 ambulances will be kept at the Garba ground for handling emergency medical situations. To ensure law and order during the programme, a police contingent of around 500 volunteers has been deployed at the spot.

Earlier, 60,000 people played garba and created a world record in Vadodara. This time, one lakh people are expected to play Garba on 'Maadi' Garba song written by PM Modi in Rajkot, Bogra said. An atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement prevails among the participants in Rajkot.