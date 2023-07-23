ORANGE ALERT FOR SAURASHTRA KUTCH TILL TUESDAY AMID HEAVY RAINFALL

Junagarh (Gujarat): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat till Tuesday as incessant rainfall triggered a flood-like situation in many districts of the state.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on today and tomorrow. Heavy rainfall lashed several districts of Gujarat since yesterday and led to rising water levels in dams and rivers. Junagarh is the worse affected with the entire city being submerged in rainwater.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inquired about the current situation in Gujarat from chief minister Bhupendra Patel this morning. "Spoke to Gujarat CM Shri@Bhupendrapbjp Ji, about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to the recent heavy rainfall. Also had a discussion with LG of Delhi, Shri VK Saxena Ji about the water level in the Yamuna River. Ample numbers of SDRF and NDRF teams are available to help the people in need," Shah tweeted.

Normal life has been thrown out of gear due to the downpour. The iconic Raijibagh area has been flooded with over two feet rainwater. With the drainage system turning ineffective, the shopkeepers are having a harrowing time as water gushed into their shops. Along with the main roads, all markets were flooded due to the torrential rainfall. Several vehicles and cattle were swept away in the water.

The rescue teams have been pressed into action. Both National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have evacuated people from all the low-lying areas to safer places.

Also Read: Gujarat: As flood waters recede, Surat Municipal Corporation undertakes cleanliness drive

Saurashtra and Kutch received a total of 736 mm of rainfall, which is the highest of this season. Several areas were left under waist-deep water. Minister of State Radhavji Patel has called a meeting to review the current situation at the Junagadh collector's office.