Jamnagar (Gujarat) : The rescue operation for the 3-year-old girl ended on a tragic note on the second day today. The girl, who got trapped after falling into an open borewell in the fields of Tamachan village in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, died on Sunday. The personnel of the fire brigade, who immediately reached the spot, made hectics efforts to rescue the girl along with an NDRF team, but the operation could not end along the expected lines.

The girl was seen trapped 20 feet below inside the borewell and, accordingly, rescue efforts were made, sources said. The rescue team initially found the girl's hands and started giving her oxygen to keep her alive. Search has also been started with the help of robots. An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team from Vadodara has reached the spot and taken charge of the situation.

Along with the NDRF, an army team was also at the spot and was complementing the rescue work till the end. The local police personnel and nearby villagers arrived at the spot. Digging has started next to the borewell with the help of a JCB. The whole incident took place at 9 am on Saturday and the rescue work continued till late night yesterday. It has been more than 21 hours that the hapless girl remained trapped inside the borewell. She belongs to a tribal family who are working as labourers there in the Tamachan village located near Jamnagar.

The officials engaged in the rescue operations gave priority to saving the life of the trapped girl by providing oxygen to her but to no avail. The NDRF and Army teams also extended their expertise to safely rescue the girl. The rescue workers, at one time, got a ray of hope as the girl was located at a depth of about 20 feet from the ground level. However, all efforts went in vain.