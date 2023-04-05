Surat: In a tragic incident a one-year-old girl died in the Libyat area of Surat late on Tuesday night after she accidentally drank acid while playing at her home. According to the family members of the deceased, the incident took place at around 7 pm on March 30 at their residence near Madina Masjid in the Limbayat area of the city.

They also said on that day the child's mother was busy cooking and she was playing in the house. Somehow, while playing she entered the bathroom and unknowingly drank acid from a bottle. Hearing the cries of the child who was in excruciating agony, her mother Najma Mansoori rushed her to the civil hospital in an autorickshaw.

Seeing that the child was in critical condition, the hospital authorities set up a team of doctors for the child's treatment. However, despite the best efforts of the doctors, the child died late on Tuesday night.

" The incident took place on March 30. The child's mother rushed her to the hospital in an autorickshaw at around 7.15 pm. She was crying in a panic saying that her daughter has drunk acid. Seeing that her condition was critical we started her treatment immediately," said, Dr Sheetal, CMO, of the Trauma Center of New Civil Hospital.

